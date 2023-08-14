Astronomers observe a brown dwarf star hotter than the Sun

Astronomers analyzed a brown dwarf star orbiting a white dwarf and found that it has a surface temperature of roughly 8,000 kelvins (K), meaning it is more than 2,000 K hotter than the Sun.

The brown dwarf also has a day-to-night temperature shift of roughly 6,000 K, and it is likely one of the most massive brown dwarf stars ever observed, a press statement reveals.

The new analysis sheds new light on binary star systems as well as brown dwarfs, which blur the line between gas giant planets and stars.

Analyzing a brown dwarf star

Astronomers don't fully understand the brown dwarf star formation process. Sometimes referred to as "failed stars", they may form like a planet, by the accretion of material in a protoplanetary disk, or like a star, by the contraction of gas.