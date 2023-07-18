Astronomers observe the most distant stellar nursery and grave ever seen

Scientists used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to observe what are likely the most distant stellar nurseries and stellar graves ever observed.

They combined ALMA and Hubble Space Telescope data to detect these regions of space in a nebula in a galaxy 13.2 billion light-years away, a press statement reveals.

Next, they hope to observe the same region of space with the James Webb Space Telescope in a bid to reveal even more about the ancient nebula.

The most distant stellar nursery ever seen

The team, led by Yoichi Tamura, an astronomer at Nagoya University, made high-resolution observations of MACS0416_Y1, which is located 13.2 billion light-years away in the constellation Eridanus. They published their findings in a new paper in The Astrophysical Journal.