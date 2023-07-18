Astronomers observe the most distant stellar nursery and grave ever seen

Astronomers observe the most distant stellar nursery and grave ever seenOne of the scientists behind the observations compared them to observing two fireflies on Mount Fuji from Tokyo.Chris Young| Jul 18, 2023 01:02 AM ESTCreated: Jul 18, 2023 01:02 AM ESTscienceThe Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA).ESO / B. Tafreshi / Wikimedia Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Scientists used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to observe what are likely the most distant stellar nurseries and stellar graves ever observed.They combined ALMA and Hubble Space Telescope data to detect these regions of space in a nebula in a galaxy 13.2 billion light-years away, a press statement reveals.Next, they hope to observe the same region of space with the James Webb Space Telescope in a bid to reveal even more about the ancient nebula.The most distant stellar nursery ever seenThe team, led by Yoichi Tamura, an astronomer at Nagoya University, made high-resolution observations of MACS0416_Y1, which is located 13.2 billion light-years away in the constellation Eridanus. They published their findings in a new paper in The Astrophysical Journal. See Also Related Photos: NASA's James Webb captures the Tarantula Nebula in crisp detail Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning close-up of Orion Nebula Astronomers reconstruct the chaotic birth of a 2500-year-old nebula The team had previously observed radio waves emitted by both oxygen and dust from MACS0416_Y1, both of which are components of interstellar dust.However, their previous observations lacked the resolution required to see the structure of the nebulae, so they decided to turn to ALMA for follow-up observations. The ALMA observations of the nebulae in MACS0416_Y1.ALMA (ESO / NAOJ / NRAO), Y. Tamura et al. For 28 hours, the scientists zoomed in on MACS0416_Y1 with ALMA, revealing never-before-seen details of the ancient galaxy. Their results showed that the dust signal regions and oxygen emission regions are delicately intertwined. Each avoids the other, suggesting the stellar birth process ionizes the surrounding gas.The team also found an enormous cavity spanning roughly 1,000 light-years in the dustiest regions. They suggest this cavity may be a "superbubble" that forms when many shortlived stars go supernova.Scientists want James Webb follow-up observationsThe observations made by ALMA were incredibly precise, given how far away and how early in the universe the galaxy is located. The observation "corresponds to capturing the extremely weak light emitted by two fireflies located 3 centimeters apart on the summit of Mount Fuji as seen from Tokyo, and being able to distinguish between those two fireflies," Takuya Hashimoto from the University of Tsukuba explained in the statement.Next, the team hopes to perform more observations using James Webb's state-of-the-art infrared imagers. By doing so, they hope to shed more light on the earliest stellar nurseries and stellar graves ever observed."In the future, more detailed information can be obtained by conducting high-resolution observations of these star clusters themselves, using instruments such as the James Webb Space Telescope and the planned Extremely Large Telescopes," added Hashimoto.HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Toyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percentDinosaurs kept warm — and accidentally survived a mass-extinction eventMIT scientists develop super speedy AI system for biology researchWorld's first UFO crash happened in Italy, 14 years before Roswell, claims researcherDARPA is developing a real silent submarine similar to 'Red October'How you could develop US military techOur understanding of reverse osmosis is wrongLunar oxygen pipeline would require 175x less energy than moon roversQuantum drive that draws 'limitless power' from Sun will fly to orbit this yearCapella Space sheds light on 24/7 all-weather Earth observation Job Board