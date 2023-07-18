ENGINEERING JOBS

Astronomers observe the most distant stellar nursery and grave ever seen

One of the scientists behind the observations compared them to observing two fireflies on Mount Fuji from Tokyo.
Chris Young
| Jul 18, 2023 01:02 AM EST
Created: Jul 18, 2023 01:02 AM EST
science
The Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA).
The Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA).

ESO / B. Tafreshi / Wikimedia 

Scientists used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to observe what are likely the most distant stellar nurseries and stellar graves ever observed.

They combined ALMA and Hubble Space Telescope data to detect these regions of space in a nebula in a galaxy 13.2 billion light-years away, a press statement reveals.

Next, they hope to observe the same region of space with the James Webb Space Telescope in a bid to reveal even more about the ancient nebula.

The most distant stellar nursery ever seen

The team, led by Yoichi Tamura, an astronomer at Nagoya University, made high-resolution observations of MACS0416_Y1, which is located 13.2 billion light-years away in the constellation Eridanus. They published their findings in a new paper in The Astrophysical Journal.

Related

The team had previously observed radio waves emitted by both oxygen and dust from MACS0416_Y1, both of which are components of interstellar dust.

However, their previous observations lacked the resolution required to see the structure of the nebulae, so they decided to turn to ALMA for follow-up observations.

Astronomers observe the most distant stellar nursery and grave ever seen
The ALMA observations of the nebulae in MACS0416_Y1.

ALMA (ESO / NAOJ / NRAO), Y. Tamura et al. 

For 28 hours, the scientists zoomed in on MACS0416_Y1 with ALMA, revealing never-before-seen details of the ancient galaxy.

Their results showed that the dust signal regions and oxygen emission regions are delicately intertwined. Each avoids the other, suggesting the stellar birth process ionizes the surrounding gas.

The team also found an enormous cavity spanning roughly 1,000 light-years in the dustiest regions. They suggest this cavity may be a "superbubble" that forms when many shortlived stars go supernova.

Scientists want James Webb follow-up observations

The observations made by ALMA were incredibly precise, given how far away and how early in the universe the galaxy is located.

The observation "corresponds to capturing the extremely weak light emitted by two fireflies located 3 centimeters apart on the summit of Mount Fuji as seen from Tokyo, and being able to distinguish between those two fireflies," Takuya Hashimoto from the University of Tsukuba explained in the statement.

Next, the team hopes to perform more observations using James Webb's state-of-the-art infrared imagers. By doing so, they hope to shed more light on the earliest stellar nurseries and stellar graves ever observed.

"In the future, more detailed information can be obtained by conducting high-resolution observations of these star clusters themselves, using instruments such as the James Webb Space Telescope and the planned Extremely Large Telescopes," added Hashimoto.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/06/image/jpeg/gNq9leu8q3lb2vT7ETt31DchcuYv05QfhLktKiqI.jpg
Toyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percent
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/o2GzrrbAGp/dinosaur.jpg
Dinosaurs kept warm — and accidentally survived a mass-extinction event
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/08/image/jpeg/4zeGgxCNJBBg3CLlCGWuQAJHwlKxIPkMsnWDLbMo.jpg
MIT scientists develop super speedy AI system for biology research
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/10/image/jpeg/xPfKpbNwcTSrH2pdC0jNQczYXeojUJQJVe9leRXJ.jpg
World's first UFO crash happened in Italy, 14 years before Roswell, claims researcher
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/14/image/jpeg/MUPdpwD0Tbu9baEim3rtilKEdU9G9EH8xefKBxum.jpg
DARPA is developing a real silent submarine similar to 'Red October'
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/23/image/png/J1j5DhjiFAHjb2Wcf1FzGykxeuoseD5Dn4au012r.png
How you could develop US military tech
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/06/image/jpeg/mGGemOV8Wl3kLtmLAKFVFLfwF42h7X7QT8WtlIbR.jpg
Our understanding of reverse osmosis is wrong
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/10/image/jpeg/6xHIha4OrJ7Pe6TIogstvgDYpYfAJFPZEzDUwEvZ.jpg
Lunar oxygen pipeline would require 175x less energy than moon rovers
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/13/image/jpeg/6ty4No6pEIOgl2h4aB5IJw3qVHt5CVykrPRZ6i3o.jpg
Quantum drive that draws 'limitless power' from Sun will fly to orbit this year
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/26/image/jpeg/JN1VahlYXbUOrXY2Qfkk8euy9hseZL2Gxqe9Kj6I.jpg
Capella Space sheds light on 24/7 all-weather Earth observation
Job Board