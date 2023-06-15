Astronomers observe white dwarf star transforming into massive celestial diamond

A team of astronomers discovered a star that is gradually crystallizing into an enormous diamond.

Scientists believe it is at the beginning of a process that takes roughly a quadrillion years, a report from Space.com reveals. As the universe is 13.6 billion years old, no star has ever fully crystallized.

The discovery sheds new light on the evolution of stars as they gradually transform over time.

A white dwarf star transforming into a diamond

The white dwarf star in question, called HD 190412 C, was formed when a Sun-like star burned off the majority of its fuel and then collapsed.

When this occurs, stars composed mainly of metallic oxygen and carbon will typically cool into a white dwarf that then gradually crystallizes into a massive diamond.