The iconic Arecibo Telescope, built in the early 1960s, has left a rich data legacy and contributed to our understanding of the cosmic world.

At the time, it was considered the most sensitive radio telescope ever built on Earth. During its long tenure, the telescope holds the credit for mapping near-Earth asteroids, Venus, and the Moon, detecting clues of water in Mercury's polar regions, and searching for potential signals from distant alien civilizations. It also made a special appearance in movies like Contact and James Bond's GoldenEye.

Unfortunately, the 305-meter-wide radio telescope collapsed in 2020, and astronomers have been hoping to rebuild this valuable astronomy tool with advanced features and a flexible design ever since.