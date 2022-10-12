Astronomers reveal the largest map of 56,000 galaxies to date

The building blocks of the cosmos are galaxies, like the Milky Way, each of which contains up to several hundred billion stars. As a result of the universe's expansion, which started at the moment of the Big Bang, galaxies beyond our immediate area vanish quicker if they are farther away, as mentioned in the statement.

The size of the universe and how long it has been since it was created are calculated using measurements of the distances of galaxies and data on their velocity away from us.

“Since galaxies were identified as separate from the Milky Way a hundred years ago, astronomers have been trying to measure their distances,” said Tully.

“Now by combining our more accurate and abundant tools, we are able to measure distances of galaxies, and the related expansion rate of the universe and the time since the universe was born with a precision of a few percent.”

Stephan’s Quintet. The four galaxies in a vertical line at 270 million light years. NASA

The researchers derived the Hubble Constant, or H0, or rate of universe expansion, from the recently published findings. According to the team's research, H0=75 km/s per megaparsec, or Mpc (1 megaparsec is equal to 3.26 million light years), with an extremely low statistical uncertainty of only 1.5 percent.

Many ways to measure galaxy

There are several methods for calculating galaxy distances. Individual researchers, in general, concentrate on a single method.

Tully and Kourkchi's Cosmicflows program incorporates their own original material from two methods, as well as information from numerous previous studies. Intercomparisons should mitigate against a large systematic error because Cosmicflows-4 includes distances derived from a variety of independent, distinct distance estimators.