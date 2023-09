In the celestial tapestry of active galactic nuclei (AGN), a class of objects known as "blazars" has long captivated astronomers. Blazars make their cosmic debut when one of their emitted jets points directly towards the Earth.

For years, scientists believed that the frequent and significant surges in brightness in blazars, often referred to as flare activity, were intimately tied to the ejection of jet components from the core, resulting in enhanced emissions.

However, a recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal challenges this conventional wisdom.

The crucial role of precession

Traditionally, variations in brightness and their enigmatic, meandering jet structures were thought to result from the ejection of jet components from the core.