Some 12,000 light-years away, near the eagle-like constellation Aquila, a star swallowed a hot, Jupiter-sized planet. After the act, it became 100 times brighter over just 10 days and then faded away.

How did this happen? The planet was pulled into the dying star's atmosphere and then core as it spiraled close.

Fascinating much? Stars have been known to engulf planets and any surrounding matter when they run out of fuel. But this time, scientists caught one in the act.

The terrifying news is that someday Earth could be engulfed by a star, meeting a similar fate.

"We are seeing the future of the Earth," lead author Kishalay De, a postdoc at MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, said in a statement. "If some other civilization was observing us from 10,000 light-years away while the sun was engulfing the Earth, they would see the sun suddenly brighten as it ejects some material, then form dust around it, before settling back to what it was."