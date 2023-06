During the Kepler Space Telescope's last few operational days, astronomers at MIT and the University of Wisconsin-Madison discovered three planets.

The last three planets observed by Kepler were also discovered thanks, in part, to the help of citizen scientists. The newly-discovered planets were detailed in a paper published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The last exoplanets seen by NASA's Kepler

NASA has confirmed the existence of more than 5,000 exoplanets, referring to planets located outside our solar system.

According to a press statement from the Royal Astronomical Society, over half of these were detected by NASA's Kepler Space Telescope. The space observatory's mission lasted just under 10 years, during which it scanned distant stars for periodic dips in starlight, often signifying an orbiting planet that was temporarily blocking the light.