An astrophysicist from Northwestern University has created the longest time-lapse video of an exoplanet yet.

Astrophysicist Jason Wang compiled the timelapse of exoplanet Beta Pictoris b using 17 years of footage collected between 2003 and 2020. The entire timelapse is condensed into a 10-second video, a press statement reveals.

As Beta Pictoris b takes an incredibly long time to orbit its star, the whole video shows the exoplanet traversing roughly 75 percent of one full orbit.

A 17-year timelapse of an alien world

The astrophysicist behind the timelapse video, Jason Wang, has stated that he aims to eventually have a video of Beta Pictoris b performing a full orbit of its star. "We need another six years of data before we can see one whole orbit," he explained. "We're almost there. Patience is key."