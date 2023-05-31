Astrophysicists finally find the source of the ‘Evil Eye’ galaxy

M64 has long perplexed astrophysicists, particularly because it looks like an evil eye. Now, researchers have discovered it takes its strange shape from a dwarf galaxy it recently cannibalized and wrapped itself in. That smaller galaxy is responsible for darkening M64's outskirts.

The findings were led by astronomer Adam Smercina of the University of Washington and were reported by Science Alert on Tuesday.

“M64, often called the "Evil Eye" galaxy, is unique among local galaxies. Beyond its dramatic, dusty nucleus, it also hosts an outer gas disk that counter-rotates relative to its stars,” write Smercina and his colleagues in the new study abstract.