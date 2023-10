Astrophysicists have found evidence of a planet hiding in the Kuiper Belt.

The evidence comes from observing the behavior of objects in the Kuiper Belt.

The new planet is predicted to have a mass 1.5 to 3 times that of Earth.

Is there another Earth-like planet out there? Two astrophysicists, working in Japan, recently published a paper in The Astronomical Journal that claims there may be a planet hiding in the Kuiper Belt, a ring of icy objects in the outer solar system that starts just after the orbit of Neptune.

The Kuiper Belt is full of asteroids, comets, space rocks and chunks of ice, and extends from about 30 astronomical units (the distance of Neptune from the Sun) to approximately 50 AU.

The research from Patryk Sofia Lykawka of Kindai University and Takashi Ito of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan indicates that some of the objects in the Kuiper Belt are behaving in such a way as to point to a small planet hidden among them, at the distance of about 500 AU from the sun, in the ”scattered disc” of the Kuiper Belt. This planet would likely be closer than the theorized Planet Nine, which may exist in the outer reaches of our solar system.