The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) — a crucial system of ocean currents that transport warm waters northward in the North Atlantic — could collapse as early as 2025 if greenhouse gas emissions persist, according to a recent study published in Nature Communications on July 25.

The discovery highlights the significant impact of human activities on our planet's climate system.

What is the AMOC?

The AMOC is responsible for transporting warm, surface waters from the tropics to higher latitudes in the North Atlantic, where the water releases heat to the atmosphere, influencing regional climate and weather patterns.

As the warm water cools, it becomes denser and sinks to deeper ocean layers, forming a deep southward flow known as the North Atlantic Deep Water (NADW). This deep circulation returns water to the Southern Hemisphere, completing the overturning loop.