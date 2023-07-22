ATLAS smashes records: Higgs boson's mass measured precisely

The Higgs boson sets a new record for precision, and ATLAS is at the forefront of the discovery. In an announcement at the Lepton Photon Conference, the ATLAS collaboration revealed how they had accomplished a remarkable feat in particle physics.

For over a decade, the enigmatic Higgs boson has captured the imagination of scientists worldwide. Since its discovery at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) 11 years ago, this elusive particle has held the key to unlocking the secrets of the Universe's fundamental structure.

It's like a puzzle piece that, when properly understood, completes our understanding of the Standard Model—a theory that explains the interactions between particles in our universe.