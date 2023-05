Star formation is a stellar phenomenon that occurs when a vast cloud of gas and dust in the galaxy collapses due to gravity. However, how this all happens has been hard to crack and raises a number of questions, including how many stars are formed from a cloud.

To have a better understanding of star formation, astronomers have created a first-of-its-kind atlas documenting five nearby stellar nurseries. The vast cosmic panoramas brilliantly highlight dark areas of dust, glowing clouds, newly forming stars, and a lot more. It also highlights the formation of the young stars embedded in thick clouds of dust. This atlas can act as a unique tool to unravel the mysteries shrouding the birth of stars.