In 2013, astronomers discovered an extremely hot exoplanet, WASP-76 b. Since then, its oddity and extreme conditions have caught the attention of astronomers.

For instance, WASP-76 b orbits so close to its host star that it supports temperatures well above 2000°C. And when it rains, iron is pelted on the surface. These bizarre conditions make it an incredibly strange world. And this makes it even more intriguing for scientists to understand how this odd hot exoplanet formed.

A University of Montreal team has unraveled some key details about the atmospheric elements present in WASP-76 b.

Examining the atmosphere of this extreme world

The parent massive star of WASP-76 b lies 634 light-years away in the constellation Pisces. The exoplanet is around 12 times closer to its star than Mercury is to the Sun.