Atomic baseball? Scientists play catch with a single atom in new study

"The freely flying atoms move from one place to the other without being held by or interacting with the optical trap," research team member Jaewook Ahn from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology explained in a press statement. "In other words, the atom is thrown and caught between the two optical traps much like the ball travels between the pitcher and a catcher in a baseball game."

The researchers, who published their findings in a new paper in the journal Optica, detail how they threw chilled rubidium atoms over a distance of 4.2 micrometers and at a speed of up to 65 centimeters per second.

The new research could help in the development of quantum computers, which use quirks of quantum physics, including superposition, to solve problems that would require classical computers thousands of years.

"These types of flying atoms could enable a new type of dynamic quantum computing by allowing the relative locations of qubits — the quantum equivalent to binary bits — to be more freely changed," Ahn explained.

"It could also be used to create collisions between individual atoms, opening a new field of atom-by-atom chemistry."

The race for quantum supremacy

The new research forms a part of the ongoing goal to build functional quantum computers using the optical traps used in the new experiment.