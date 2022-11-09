Atomic changes in metals could lead to longer-lasting batteries

Understanding metals on an atomic level

"If we understand what happens to metals on an atomic level during shear deformation, we can use that knowledge to improve countless other applications where metals experience those same forces—from improving battery life to designing metals with specific properties, like lighter, stronger alloys for more efficient vehicles," said Chongmin Wang, PNNL Laboratory fellow and leader of the research team behind these new experiments.

Physical forces are the same regardless of where they are applied meaning that the forces that are applied during metals manufacturing to create alloys can also damage structures inside batteries. However, shear deformation can also alter the microstructure of metals in ways that can actually improve the material making them stronger, lighter, and more flexible. But how exactly that occurs remains a mystery.

"If you were to snap a picture of a track runner at the start and end of their run, you might think they didn't move at all," explained Arun Devaraj, PNNL materials scientist. "But if you film the runner while they are going around the track, you'll know just how far they traveled. It's the same here. If we understand exactly what happens to metals on the atomic level during shear deformation, we could apply that knowledge strategically to design materials with specific properties."

To come to this understanding, researchers used a specialized probe inside a transmission electron microscope at PNNL to record how individual rows of atoms within metals moved during shear deformation. They began their process with gold because it is easiest to visualize on an atomic level.