Auroras are responsible for punching holes in the ozone layer

What causes the auroras?

Solar storms on the sun's surface give out huge clouds of electrically charged particles. These particles can travel millions of miles, and some may eventually collide with the Earth. Most of these particles are deflected away, but some become captured in the Earth's magnetic field. When they are entrapped, their charge ionizes the atmosphere and produces nitrogen oxides and hydrogen oxides. Both compounds contribute to ozone loss.

Effects of EMIC wave-particle interactions at different altitudes Credit: Kanazawa University

Although high-energy plasma particles damage the ozone layer, details of their impact are less well understood. This is because such particles are not visually observable, making it difficult to ascertain their location. However, when these charged particles interact with the upper atmosphere, they emit an isolated proton aurora that falls toward Earth. Typically, auroras appear as a belt around the north and south poles. However, these isolated proton auroras are visible as isolated spots or bands at lower latitudes.

"Isolated proton auroras can be observed by scientific all-sky cameras. Although it is a rather weak aurora, it is also visible to a regular person." explains team member Kazuo Shiokawa, a professor at the Institute for Space-Earth Environmental Research at Nagoya University.

Researchers investigated the ozone fluctuations below the isolated proton aurora to assess the impact of radiation-belt electrons. To detect electrons over the aurora, the team used a combination of satellite remote sensing, ground-based electromagnetic wave observations, and information from the International Space Station.