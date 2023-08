During the years 2019 to 2020, Australia experienced bushfires – unprecedented wildfires leading to a staggering 800 percent expansion in the burned area compared to the period from 1988 to 2001. These fires occurred under “fire weather” conditions – extreme heat combined with record-low rainfall.

A new study finds that a recent surge in bushfires worldwide, particularly spotlighting Canada and Greece and the Australian Black Summer fires, could exacerbate climate change and disrupt Earth’s systems, leading to severe climatic experiences.

Disrupting Earth’s systems

Researchers from the University of New South Wales Canberra and The University of Tasmania uncovered that bushfires caused widespread vegetation dieback, ensuring the burning of wildland fuels at maximal intensity.