Australian Space Agency reveals origins of mysterious space debris

Weeks after speculation over a large chunk of space debris that washed up on a remote West Australian beach, the Australian Space Agency has revealed that it belonged to an Indian launch vehicle.

The Indian Space Research Organization - the national space agency of India, has confirmed as much to the BBC.

Mystery object found 250 kilometers north of Perth

The giant metal object was found at Green Head Beach on July 15, with Australian authorities scratching their heads over its origins.

The Australian Space Agency (ASA) tweeted yesterday that the object was "most likely debris from an expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). The PSLV is a medium-lift launch vehicle operated by ISRO.”