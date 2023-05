The remains of one of Australia's first long-distance walkers have been discovered.

Flinders University paleontologists discovered the 3.5 million-year-old partial remains of a marsupial species, Ambulator keanei, a press release stated.

The fossilized skeletons were found at the Australian Wildlife Conservancy's Kalamurina Station in northern South Australia in 2017. Since then, the team has meticulously analyzed the skeletal remains in search of new information about the extinct creature.

The long-distance traveler with heeled hand

Analysis of the partial skeleton Ambulator keanei. Jacob Van Zoelen (Flinders University)

The team examined the partial fossil skeletal remains using advanced 3D scans. The scans revealed the massive creature's unusually heeled footpad. Soft tissue details emerged, allowing researchers to gain insight into the structure of the animal's footpad.