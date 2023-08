In the remote expanse of Western Australia's Pilbara region lies an extraordinary geological archive, home to rocks from billions of years ago. In these rocks are stromatolites – traces left behind by tiny living things that existed around 3.5 billion years ago.

But these rocks aren't just old; they have a new purpose, according to a recent NASA press release published on August 24.

These ancient life forms are now guiding a global assembly of scientists in tackling a profound inquiry: Which characteristics should we prioritize when searching for possible signs of life on Mars?

Ancient life in Australia

"What we're looking at here in Western Australia are known as stromatolites," said Mitch Schulte, program scientist for the Mars Perseverance Rover at NASA Headquarters.