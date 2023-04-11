Axiom Space's Ax-2 mission is now planned for May 8th

Liftoff is scheduled for 10:43 pm EDT on May 8 (0:243 p.m. GMT on May 9) using a Falcon 9 rocket that will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It will be the second space flight for "Freedom," which launched SpaceX's Crew-4 astronaut mission to the ISS on behalf of NASA, and the first for the first stage of this Falcon 9 rocket.

After launch, at around 11:40 am EDT (1540 GMT) on May 10, almost 37 hours later, "Freedom" and its four passengers are scheduled to dock with the ISS.

"This crew will be docked to the International Space Station in 10 days," Joel Montalbano, NASA's ISS program manager, said during an Ax-2 press conference today. "They'll do over 20 research experiments that will result in about 130 hours of national lab science."

Ax-2 will launch 13 months after Ax-1, carrying an all-private astronaut crew to the ISS for the first flight. Like Ax-1, Ax-2 will be piloted by a former NASA astronaut in the payroll of Axiom Space – Peggy Whitson, who has spent 665 days in space, more than any other American. As for the other passengers, Ax-2 will write its piece of history with two Saudi Arabian astronauts, Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali AlQarni, tagging along. AlQarni and Barnawi will be the first Saudis to visit the ISS, and Barnawi will make history as the first Saudi woman to travel to space.