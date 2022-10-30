Researchers find why aye-ayes shove their longer middle finger up their brains

The researchers further note in their study that once the animal picks its nose, it follows up by licking the nasal mucus collected.

Dr. Anne-Claire Fabre, an assistant professor at the University of Berne and a scientific associate of London's Natural History Museum who co-authored the research, told The Guardian she first was "really surprised" by the strange behavior she recorded in 2015 while observing captive aye-ayes at the Duke lemur center.

She further explained that the whole middle finger disappeared up the creature's nose. "It is nearly 8cm – it is really long, and I was wondering where this finger is going," she said.

An aye-aye in the wild. javarman3/iStock

A 3D model to better understand the behavior

To answer this question, the researchers created a 3D model using CT scans of the head and hand of the aye-aye and discovered that the digit extended deep into the head.

"This finger is basically ending in the throat," said Fabre. However, the unusual activity has yet to be observed in aye-ayes in the wild. Fabre stated that that does not mean it does not occur.

Nose-picking is quite common in species with fine manipulative skills. In the past, it has been recorded in at least 11 other primate species, including humans, capuchins, macaques, chimpanzees, and orangutans. Some species go as far as using tools to do the job.

The researchers speculate that the activity could be an act of "self-cleaning." However, the fact that several species ate the mucus may lead to other explanations.