‘Science fiction worries’: Baby born from 1996 frozen sperm sparks debate

A timeframe extended by 45 years

Previously, gametes (eggs and sperm) could only be stored for 10 years. This timeframe has now been extended to 55 years.

Allan Pacey, a professor of andrology at the University of Sheffield, told The Guardian that there was no scientific or medical reason for this previously imposed limit.

“The legal 55-year limit has nothing to do with the shelf life of sperm, or for any other scientific reasons. It’s more to do with what parliamentarians felt was right for society. But since frozen sperm are effectively in suspended animation, once they are frozen I don’t see why they couldn’t be kept for hundreds of years if the law allowed it.”

He argued that there are likely no health risks from using older sperm, though there are no long-term studies outside the cattle breeding industry to substantiate that fact.

“Sperm from prize bulls [is] kept in storage for much longer than we typically keep human sperm for, without any obvious problem,” he said.

For those envisioning a future where people try to get babies from long-gone historical figures, Allan argued that the likelihood of such a scheme’s success is minimal. After all, the world’s first Nobel prize-winner sperm bank closed due to lack of demand.

Frozen sperm can now be used for 55 years anyaivanova/iStock

However, some experts argue that more studies need to be done on the matter. Julian Savulescu, an ethics professor at the University of Oxford, told The Guardian that long-term well-being research was needed that included the emotional impact of having a dead biological father.