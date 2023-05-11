A first in the UK: Baby born using 3 people’s DNA with novel IVF technique

For the first time in the U.K., a baby has been born using the DNAs of three people - the parents and a woman. The baby born to the U.K. couple is a first of its kind in the country, but not the world. Approximately five such babies have been born since 2016.

Mutations in mitochondrial DNA are maternally inherited and can cause fatal or debilitating disorders without effective treatments. A new technique allows parents with rare genetic mutations to have healthy babies.

A novel IVF technique

The technique that can prevent any mitochondrial diseases in the child uses in vitro fertilization (IVF), which uses mitochondria from a healthy donor egg, as reported by BBC. The doctors use the egg and the sperm of the parents but use the mitochondria from the donor’s eggs. The technique is also called mitochondrial donation treatment (MDT). The third person, apart from the parents, contributes a total of 0.1 percent to the baby's DNA.