Scientists achieve the impossible by creating a baby from two male mice

The research, which involves turning male XY sex chromosomes into female XX ones, could not only help same-sex couples have a biological child in the future but also improve treatments for extreme forms of infertility.

"Hayashi's work is unpublished but fascinating. [Doing this on Humans] is harder than the mouse," Prof George Daley of Harvard Medical School, who is not involved in the research, told the BBC. "We still don't understand enough of the unique biology of human gametogenesis (the formation of reproductive cells) to reproduce Hayashi's provocative work in mice"

What does the technique involve?

According to Prof Hayashi, the work is at a very early stage and cannot be used safely on humans at this point. There are also obstacles to using lab-grown eggs for clinical purposes.

The technique involves taking a skin cell from a male mouse and turning it into a stem cell that can turn into other types of cells. As the cells are male, they comprise XY chromosomes. Prof Hayashi's team would delete the Y chromosome, duplicate the X chromosome and then combine the two X's, permitting the stem cell to be programmed to become an egg, BBC News reported.

The baby mice seemed healthy, had a normal lifespan, and even had offspring as adults. "They look OK, they look to be growing normally, they become fathers," said Prof Hayashi.