Researchers test effects of baby seal robots on potential Mars dwellers

The company has already undertaken a two-week simulation of a Mars mission at the U.S.-based Mars Desert Research Station, operated by the Mars Society in Utah.

The event saw would-be astronauts carry out first-aid drills, cultivate their own food, and simulate rock and soil recovery from Mars. More strangely, hey also tested Paro.

“We studied how Paro mitigated feelings of stress and isolation and the data will be useful in supporting research on future analog missions,” a report on the simulation said.

“Half of the crew enjoyed time with Paro during the first week, while the others had access to him during week two,” it added.

An effective therapeutic tool

Introduced in 1998 and designed by Takanori Shibata, a researcher with the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology in Tokyo, the robot has proved efficient as a therapeutic tool in many care facilities. It has also been shown to be effective in calming patients with dementia

This is because the robots' artificial intelligence systems enables them to respond to touch, remember faces and learn and repeat actions that trigger a favorable and pleasant reaction in the patient.

The Paros robot. ParoRobots.com

The robot boasts dual 32-bit processors, three microphones, 12 tactile sensors, touch-sensitive whiskers, and a network of motors and actuators that see it gracefully, quietly and realistically.

Paro measures 57cm from nose to tail and weighs 2.6kg. It also mimics the sounds of a real baby seal and is programmed to be awake during the day and sleepy at night.