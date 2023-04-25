A secret bacteria component can protect our crops against climate change   

Researchers from the University of Liverpool (UOL) have revealed a novel way of significantly improving a plant’s ability to absorb CO2 for photosynthesis with the help of a bacterium. They believe this approach can allow humans to increase global crop production even amidst climate change.

The US Department of Agriculture reports that about 90 percent of crop losses now are caused by extreme weather events, many of which are triggered by climate change. NASA also estimates that by 2030, the global production of major crops like wheat and maize could decline by 24 and 17 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the human population will cross the 8.5 billion mark. So then how we’ll feed an increasing number of people with decreasing food production? A newly published study from UOL researchers attempts to provide a unique solution to this problem.

Bacteria can boost photosynthesis in plants

Diagram depicting carboxysome-mediated plant growth. Taiyu Chen et al., 2023/Nature Communcations

In their research, the UOL team mentions that photosynthesis (the natural process that allows plants to make their food using sunlight) in plants is limited by an enzyme called Rubisco. Also known as Ribulose-1,5-bisphosphate carboxylase-oxygenase, it is the most exuberant protein found in a plant’s chloroplasts — the cell organelles that conduct photosynthesis.

Rubisco converts atmospheric carbon dioxide assimilated by a plant into useful carbon and facilitates the production of energy from CO2. It plays a crucial role in a plant’s carbon fixation stage of photosynthesis and oxygen metabolism.