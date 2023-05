Plastic pollution is one of the most significant environmental challenges facing us today, with nearly 400 million tons of plastic being produced every year. Scientists are now trying to investigate the possibility of microorganisms like bacteria and fungi, which can eat plastic and degrade them.

Now scientists from China and the U.K. have discovered a diverse microbiome of plastic-degrading bacteria and fungi in the coastal salt marshes in the Jiangsu province of China.

The team identified 184 fungal and 55 bacterial strains which can degrade polycaprolactone (PCL) in plastic waste. PCL is a biodegradable polyester commonly used in the production of various polyurethanes. Additionally, two bacterial strains (Jonesia and Streptomyces) showed potential for degrading other petroleum-based polymers.