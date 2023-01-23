A new study confirms that some bacteria love to eat plastic

"But," Goudriaan emphasizes, "this is certainly not a solution to the plastic soup problem in our oceans. It is, however, another part of the answer to where all the 'missing plastic' in the oceans has gone."

To conduct the experiment, Goudriaan had a special plastic made with a specific type of carbon (C) in it for these trials. She saw that kind of carbon show up as CO above the water when she gave the plastic to bacteria after treating it with "sunlight" (a UV lamp) in a tank of saltwater that looked like the ocean.

The researcher says, "The treatment with UV light was necessary because we already know that sunlight partially breaks down plastic into bite-sized chunks for bacteria."

bacteria-plastics.jpg null

"This is the first time we have proven in this way that bacteria digest plastic into CO and other molecules," Goudriaan explains.

It was already known that the bacterium Rhodococcus ruber could form a so-called biofilm on plastic in nature. Plastic has also been measured to vanish beneath that biofilm. "But now we have demonstrated that the bacteria digest the plastic," she said.

According to Goudriaan's calculations of the total amount of plastic converted into carbon dioxide, the bacteria can break down around one percent of the available plastic annually. "That's probably an underestimate," she adds.

Rhodococcus ruber could digest more than one percent, but more research is needed

"We only measured the amount of carbon-13 in CO, so not in the other breakdown products of the plastic. There will certainly be C in several other molecules, but it's hard to say what part of that was broken down by the UV light and what part was digested by the bacteria," she said.