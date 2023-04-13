Bacteria turns atmospheric CO2 into bioplastics with promising applications

The study's findings demonstrated the output in the world by a factor of more than 20 when compared to other systems.

As researchers suggested, high-efficiency electrode catalysts and systems are actively being developed for the effective conversion of CO2. Only compounds with one or up to three carbon atoms are occasionally created as conversion products.

One-carbon compounds like CO, formic acid, and ethylene are created with a comparatively high level of efficiency. These systems can also create liquid molecules with multiple carbons, such as ethanol, acetic acid, and propanol, although there are restrictions on conversion efficiency and product choice due to the nature of the chemical reaction, which needs more electrons.

Using "Cupriavidus necator"

The team has created a two-part method that uses the bacterial species Cupriavidus necator to convert CO2 into a typical sort of bioplastic. The ability of C. necator to create carbon compounds from other carbon sources, such as poly-3-hydroxybutyrate, or PHB, a form of biodegradable and compostable polyester, is widely known.

C. necator consumes the formate feedstock produced by the electrolytic reaction and accumulates PHB granules, which can later be recovered from harvested cells. The study's authors are confident that their method is scalable and has the potential to significantly alter the production of plastics.