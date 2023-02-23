First-of-its-kind e-bandage speeds wound healing by 30%

Cost-effective solution for closing wounds

Guillermo A. Ameer, who co-led the study, explains that when a person develops a wound, the only aim of the doctors is to close the wound as quickly as possible. Otherwise, it would have consequences. For instance, people with diabetes are most likely to have even harder-to-treat infections.

For such patients, the need for cost-effective solutions is increasing. So, they have come up with a cost-effective bandage that is cost-effective, adaptable, easy to apply and efficient at closing wounds and helps prevent further complications.

John A. Rogers added that even though it's an electronic device, the components that interface with the wound are resource-able. They disappear after the healing process is complete, avoiding damage to the wound and the tissue.

Role of electrical stimulation therapy

Diabetes affects an estimated 30 million people in the United States. For many individuals, nerve damage caused by diabetes can lead to other medical issues like diabetic foot ulcers.

These difficult-to-heal wounds are particularly dangerous due to their reduced blood circulation stemming from glucose levels that thicken capillary walls.

Researchers have explored electrical stimulation therapy as a possible solution: Restoring the body's standard signals with electrical currents helps attract essential nutrients needed to close stubborn wounds.

Working with Rogers, Ameer sought to develop a more comfortable product for electrotherapy that could be used in the home setting. By creating an electrical environment around the wound, studies have shown cells rapidly migrate and regenerate skin tissue while subduing inflammation.