Bats growl like a metal singer to communicate with each other, study reveals

So, why can bats make this sound? Bats can use distinct structures in the larynx — a hollow tube that connects your throat to the rest of your respiratory system — to produce high-frequency echolocation calls and lower-frequency social calls. Therefore, the low-pitched calls sound like death metal vocalists' growls.

"We identified for the first time what physical structures within the larynx oscillate to make their different vocalizations. For example, bats can make low-frequency calls, using their so-called “false vocal folds” – like human death metal singers do," said Coen Elemans in the statement.

Daubenton's bat (Myotis daubentonii) echolocating in flight. Jens Rydell

They have the 7-octave vocal range

Unlike humans or some mammals, Daubenton’s bats have 7-octave vocal ability. This means that they can produce as much sound as a piano can. They are the only mammals whose echolocating and social cries have a frequency range between 1 and 120 kilohertz.

Researchers removed the larynxes from five adult Daubenton's bats, mounted them, and filmed them at 250,000 frames per second while applying a flow of air to simulate natural vocalization to better understand how different vocal structures enable bats to produce such a wide range of calls. The mobility of vocal membranes that were hidden by other components was then recreated using machine learning.

To produce high-frequency echolocation calls, they discovered that air pressure caused self-sustaining vibrations in the vocal membrane at frequencies between 10 and 70 kilohertz. However, the animals' lower-frequency social calls are likely produced by thick folds of a membrane known as the "ventricular folds," which were found to vibrate at frequencies between 1 and 3 kilohertz right above the vocal cords.