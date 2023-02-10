Advanced Bay area earthquake simulations will be accessible to public

A team of scientists at the Berkeley Lab and Livermore Lab, in collaboration with the Pacific Earthquake Engineering Research Center (PEER), are trying to bridge the access gap by adapting the sophisticated multiscale ground motion simulations into agile datasets accessible on everyday computers.

The team used the extremely powerful scientific supercomputer, Summit, capable of performing as many as 200,000 trillion calculations per second, and Berkely Lab's Perlmutter, capable of 70,900 trillion calculations per second. These supercomputers have brought scientists to the threshold of solving a complex problem affecting millions of lives and livelihoods.

An end-to-end computation tool

Scientists are faced with a multidisciplinary problem that requires a joint effort of seismologists, mathematicians, geotechnical engineers, and structural engineers. To this end, the Earthquake Simulation (EQSIM) software has been developed, which embodies an unparalleled computational toolset and workflow for earthquake hazard and risk assessment.

Using an end-to-end approach, it simulates earthquake hazards, from fault ruptures to surface ground motion and earthquake risk, i.e., infrastructure response, capturing the complex interaction between incident seismic waves and infrastructure systems.

EQSIM has recently been used to simulate the effects of a magnitude 7.0 earthquake from a rupture on the Hayward fault line in the San Francisco Bay Area. Harnessing the power of exascale computing, EQSIM has advanced regional-scale ground motion simulation capabilities fivefold.