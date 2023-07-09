ENGINEERING JOBS

Beak shape reveals secrets of nest material selection in birds

Researchers have unlocked the surprising connection between a bird's beak shape and the materials it chooses for its nest.
Abdul-Rahman Oladimeji Bello
| Jul 09, 2023 01:51 PM EST
Created: Jul 09, 2023 01:51 PM EST
science
Pelican Perching on Tranquil Sea
A pelican

TOLGA DOGAN/iStock 

Researchers have discovered that the material a bird chooses for its nest can be predicted based on the dimensions of its beak. The study, conducted by a team from the University of Bristol and the University of St Andrews, used data on nest materials from nearly 6,000 bird species. They employed advanced machine learning algorithms to correlate the shape and size of a bird's beak with the type of nest materials it would likely use.

The study's results revealed a surprisingly strong relationship between beak characteristics and nest material selection. Remarkably, using only information about beak shape and size, the researchers accurately predicted the general nest material preferences for 60% of bird species. In some cases, this prediction accuracy soared to an impressive 97%.

The findings, which have been published in the prestigious journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B, delve into the ecological and evolutionary context underlying these relationships. It is worth noting that not all bird species have equal access to all types of nest materials, which can influence the outcomes.

Lead author Catherine Sheard, from the University of Bristol, expressed excitement about the potential applications of their findings. She remarked, "We know a lot about primate hands, but not as much about how other animals use their limbs and mouths to manipulate objects. We're very excited about the potential applications of our findings, to further explore how beak shape may have co-evolved with other aspects of nest building or other functions."

The evolution of beaks.

Dr. Shoko Sugasawa, senior author of the study and based at the University of St Andrews, added, "Most animals, including birds, do not have hands like ours, but manipulating objects like nest material and food is such a crucial part of their lives. Our finding is the first step to reveal possible interactions between the evolution of beaks and manipulation like nest building, and helps us better understand how animals evolved to interact with the world with or without hands."

Beak shape reveals secrets of nest material selection in birds
Head shot of a Blue-and-yellow macaw

GlobalP/iStock 

Building upon their groundbreaking research, the team is currently undertaking a project focused on documenting the use of anthropogenic nest materials, such as plastic, wire, or cigarette butts, by birds worldwide. They are particularly interested in exploring whether urban-dwelling birds are more likely to incorporate human-made materials into their nests.

Dr. Sheard also mentioned her curiosity about the relationship between beak shape and other nest properties, such as the overall nest structure. She wonders whether birds with specific beak shapes are more inclined to construct nests with walls or roofs, providing further insight into avian nesting behavior.

The study opens up exciting new avenues for research, shedding light on the intricate connections between beak morphology, nest construction, and evolutionary adaptation. By unraveling these mysteries, scientists can deepen their understanding of how birds interact with their environment and how they have adapted to various ecological niches.

