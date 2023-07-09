Beak shape reveals secrets of nest material selection in birds

Beak shape reveals secrets of nest material selection in birdsResearchers have unlocked the surprising connection between a bird's beak shape and the materials it chooses for its nest.Abdul-Rahman Oladimeji Bello| Jul 09, 2023 01:51 PM ESTCreated: Jul 09, 2023 01:51 PM ESTscienceA pelicanTOLGA DOGAN/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Researchers have discovered that the material a bird chooses for its nest can be predicted based on the dimensions of its beak. The study, conducted by a team from the University of Bristol and the University of St Andrews, used data on nest materials from nearly 6,000 bird species. They employed advanced machine learning algorithms to correlate the shape and size of a bird's beak with the type of nest materials it would likely use.The study's results revealed a surprisingly strong relationship between beak characteristics and nest material selection. Remarkably, using only information about beak shape and size, the researchers accurately predicted the general nest material preferences for 60% of bird species. In some cases, this prediction accuracy soared to an impressive 97%. See Also Related Robotic Robird bird deterrent looks and acts like a real bird Ancient amber reveals how some birds survived asteroid-induced mass extinction Research finds birds capable of turning natural navigation on and off The findings, which have been published in the prestigious journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B, delve into the ecological and evolutionary context underlying these relationships. It is worth noting that not all bird species have equal access to all types of nest materials, which can influence the outcomes.Lead author Catherine Sheard, from the University of Bristol, expressed excitement about the potential applications of their findings. She remarked, "We know a lot about primate hands, but not as much about how other animals use their limbs and mouths to manipulate objects. We're very excited about the potential applications of our findings, to further explore how beak shape may have co-evolved with other aspects of nest building or other functions."The evolution of beaks.Dr. Shoko Sugasawa, senior author of the study and based at the University of St Andrews, added, "Most animals, including birds, do not have hands like ours, but manipulating objects like nest material and food is such a crucial part of their lives. Our finding is the first step to reveal possible interactions between the evolution of beaks and manipulation like nest building, and helps us better understand how animals evolved to interact with the world with or without hands."Head shot of a Blue-and-yellow macawGlobalP/iStock Building upon their groundbreaking research, the team is currently undertaking a project focused on documenting the use of anthropogenic nest materials, such as plastic, wire, or cigarette butts, by birds worldwide. They are particularly interested in exploring whether urban-dwelling birds are more likely to incorporate human-made materials into their nests.Dr. Sheard also mentioned her curiosity about the relationship between beak shape and other nest properties, such as the overall nest structure. She wonders whether birds with specific beak shapes are more inclined to construct nests with walls or roofs, providing further insight into avian nesting behavior.The study opens up exciting new avenues for research, shedding light on the intricate connections between beak morphology, nest construction, and evolutionary adaptation. By unraveling these mysteries, scientists can deepen their understanding of how birds interact with their environment and how they have adapted to various ecological niches. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Tiny but mighty: YouTuber turns wizard with PCB motorsVideo: World's most advanced humanoid robot, Ameca, draws a catNASA's Curiosity: Martian rocks are advancing our search for extraterrestrial lifeToyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percentWormholes are getting closer to being real: what this meansUS weapon to jam Chinese, Russian satellites will be ready for battle by 2024Archaeologists find an overlooked treasure of a 15th-century Norse kingElon Musk's Starlink satellites got 'invisibility' upgrades. What do astronomers say?How scientists turned humid air into renewable energy by accidentWorld's fastest jetliner 'Overture' closer to reality thanks to its 'Symphony' engines Job Board