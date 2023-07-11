Bees' brains help scientists develop decision-making model for robots

You may not think it if you see one bouncing against a window pane, but honey bees exhibit exceptional cognitive skills and the ability to solve complex problems.

Bees can memorize locations, patterns and faces, as well as understand conceptual relationships quickly. Balancing effort, risk and reward to conduct rapid assessments of which flowers are most likely to offer food for their hives.

Millions of years of evolution have made the humble bee fast decision-makers who are able to reduce their exposure to risk.

It's this characteristic which makes the honey bee ideal for scientific study, and a team of researchers from around the world has recently done just that.