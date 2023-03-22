Beethoven's death: Whole-genome sequencing from hair reveals Hepatitis B

Not only do the findings finally reveal evidence of a life-threatening liver infection, but they also point to an 'extramarital' event on Beethoven's father's side and call to question a widely-held belief that he died from lead poisoning.

How did Beethoven die?

In the new study, the team made use of recent advancements in ancient DNA analysis, which allowed for whole-genome sequencing from small amounts of historical hair.

"We were unable to find a definitive cause for Beethoven's deafness or gastrointestinal problems," Krause says. "However, we did discover a number of significant genetic risk factors for liver disease," said Johannes Krause from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, in a press release.

"We also found evidence of infection with hepatitis B virus in, at the latest, the months before the composer's final illness. Those likely contributed to his death," he disclosed.

The Stumpff Lock in a laboratory at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History, Germany. Anthi Tiliakou

The researchers point out that prior studies that suggested Beethoven had lead poisoning were based on a sample that wasn't even Beethoven's. Instead, it was from a female. They argue that future investigations looking for lead, opiates, and mercury must be based on reliable samples.

Also, Krause's team found that none of the five modern relatives with the same last name as Beethoven, who have a common ancestor with his paternal line (based on genealogical records), share the same Y chromosome.