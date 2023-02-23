The beginning of time probably looked like soup, claim scientists

The scientists made visible the theory that a Big Bang event billions of years ago created a universe so new that atoms weren’t even present yet.

This world carried the ingredients of atoms, protons, and neutrons in what is called quarks mixed in a fluid with gluon particles in a substance referred to as the quark-gluon plasma.

They were able to do this using the 2.4-mile-long REIC that can send particles up to 99.995 percent the speed of light. Making use of superconducting magnets and the collisions at REIC, the scientists were able to produce “tiny droplets of quark-gluon plasma.”

The next step for the researchers is using the power of the enhanced REIC to get a better understanding of the more powerful forces in nature, known as the quantum chromodynamic theory.

Understanding nature and its forces

“As human beings, we want to understand nature, and part of understanding nature is to understand quantum chromodynamics and the strong force,” physicist Haiyan Gao, associate laboratory director for nuclear and particle physics at Brookhaven, told Scientific American.