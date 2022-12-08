New information about long gamma-rays shatters astrophysicists' theory

It all began in December 2021 when the team detected a 50-second-long GRB (any GRB longer than 2 seconds is considered 'long'). The team searched for the GRB's afterglow but instead, it uncovered evidence of a kilonova – a rare event that only occurs after the merger of a neutron star with another compact object (either another neutron star or a black hole), per Northwestern's team.

This discovery not only challenges long-standing beliefs around GRBs but also opens novel doors for the formation of the heaviest elements in the universe.

The team's study was published in the journal Nature on December 7, 2022.

GRBs, the beliefs around them, and the new study

“When I entered the field 15 years ago, it was set in stone that long gamma-ray bursts come from massive star collapses. This unexpected finding not only represents a major shift in our understanding, but also excitingly opens up a new window for discovery,”said Northwestern’s Wen-fai Fong, senior author of the study and assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Northwestern's Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences.

The team decided to study a bright burst of gamma-ray light, named GRB211211A, that had been picked up by the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory’s Burst Alert Telescope and the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope.

The team initiated imaging with the help of the Gemini Observatory in Hawaii and the MMT Observatory in Arizona. Once they received and after examining the near-infrared images captured by the observatories, the team spotted an incredibly faint object that quickly faded.