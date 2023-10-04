No mirrors: In a first, lasers deflected using only air

A collaborative effort from researchers across various institutes in Germany has led to the development of a novel method that allows the bending of laser beams using sound waves alone, a press release said.

Extremely powerful laser beams have become crucial components of scientific research these days. Whether it is researchers using particle accelerators to find new components of the atom or those looking to replicate nuclear fusion on Earth, high-intensity lasers are being used routinely.

In the past, objects such as lenses, prisms, and mirrors have been used to direct these high-energy beams, but with increasing intensity of the beams, the shortcomings of these objects have come to the fore. Not only do these lasers cause damage to these objects, but they also undergo degradation to certain extents that interfere with experimental setups.