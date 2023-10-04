No mirrors: In a first, lasers deflected using only air

No mirrors: In a first, lasers deflected using only airThe ability to switch paths of extremely powerful lasers opens up possibilities that can only currently be imagined.Ameya Paleja| Oct 04, 2023 10:03 AM ESTCreated: Oct 04, 2023 10:03 AM ESTscienceHow lasers can be bentandrii zakoliukin/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A collaborative effort from researchers across various institutes in Germany has led to the development of a novel method that allows the bending of laser beams using sound waves alone, a press release said. Extremely powerful laser beams have become crucial components of scientific research these days. Whether it is researchers using particle accelerators to find new components of the atom or those looking to replicate nuclear fusion on Earth, high-intensity lasers are being used routinely. In the past, objects such as lenses, prisms, and mirrors have been used to direct these high-energy beams, but with increasing intensity of the beams, the shortcomings of these objects have come to the fore. Not only do these lasers cause damage to these objects, but they also undergo degradation to certain extents that interfere with experimental setups. A collaboration of researchers from the Technical University of Darmstadt, Aalen University of Applied Sciences, Universität Hamburg, Inoson GmbH in St. Ingbert, the Helmholtz Institute Jena, and Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron (DESY) looked for ways to deflect laser beams without material contact. The invisible gratingThe researchers believed that an invisible grating made using air would not only be safe from the powerful lasers but also not interfere with the quality of the beam. To do so, the team used special loudspeakers to make an optical grating. The loudspeakers allowed for the creation of a striped grating using dense and sparse areas of air. Just like differences in the density of air lead to differential bending of light in the Earth's atmosphere, the density differential in the grating could be used to bend the laser beams. "Deflecting light by diffraction grating allows much more precise control of the laser light compared to deflection in the Earth's atmosphere,” said Yannick Schrödel, a PhD student at DESY who was involved in the experiments. In their initial experiments, the team worked with a laser with a peak output of 20 gigawatts, similar to the power emitted by two billion LED bulbs, the press release said. This amount of energy is sufficient to damage mirrors and prisms used to deflect these beams but the researchers managed to achieve deflections without any contact whatsoever. The development team in the clean room working on the acoustic laser optics.Angela Pfeiffer/ DESY Noise concerns from sound wavesIn the initial round of experiments, the team managed a deflection efficiency of 50 percent. While these are good, high-energy experiments at particle accelerators and fusion energy would require the entire beam to be deflected. Theoretically, it should be possible to achieve this with a higher intensity of sound. “We are moving at a sound level of about 140 decibels, which corresponds to a jet engine a few meters away," explained Christoph Heyl, a scientist at DESY who led the research study. "Fortunately, we are in the ultrasound range, which our ears don’t pick up.”The research has also opened up new opportunities as a switch for high-power lasers. "Modern optics is based almost exclusively on the interaction of light with solid matter. The potential of contactless control of light and its extension to other applications can currently only be imagined," Heyl added. The research findings were published in the journal Nature Photonics. Abstract:Control over the intensity, shape, direction and phase of coherent light is essential in numerous fields, from gravitational wave astronomy, quantum metrology and ultrafast sciences to semiconductor fabrication. Modern photonics, however, can involve parameter regimes where the wavelength or high optical powers involved restrict control due to absorption, light-induced damage or optical nonlinearity in solid media. Here we propose to circumvent these constraints using gaseous media tailored by high-intensity ultrasound waves. We demonstrate an implementation of this approach by efficiently deflecting ultrashort laser pulses using ultrasound waves in ambient air, without the use of transmissive solid media. At optical peak powers of 20 GW, exceeding previous limits of solid-based acousto-optic modulation by about three orders of magnitude, we reach a deflection efficiency greater than 50% while preserving excellent beam quality. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) 