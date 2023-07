The BepiColombo probe has finally unraveled the mysterious process by which Mercury generates its own spectacular auroras.

Scientists inferred that due to its lack of atmosphere and relatively feeble magnetic fields, the closest planet to the Sun was unlikely to exhibit aurora phenomena.

Auroras are created on Earth when the ionosphere, the upper atmosphere, interacts with energetic particles emitted by the Sun, resulting in a vibrant display of colors. In a recent study, it has been discovered that electrons descending onto the surface of Mercury are responsible for the formation of auroras on the planet.

Mission's first close Mercury flyby

In October 2021, the BepiColombo conducted its first close Mercury flyby, and in the process took measurements of charged particles in the planet’s tenuous exosphere.