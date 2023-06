Betelgeuse, one of the most prominent stars in the night sky, has been displaying intriguing behavior— it is oddly increasing in brightness, sparking speculation about an impending supernova explosion.

Some 650 light-years from Earth, this well-known, red-tinged star, located in the Orion constellation, surprised astronomers when it experienced the unusual 'Great dimming event' in late 2019 and 2020, becoming fainter than it had been in over a century.

However, the star has once again become remarkably bright since early April, currently shining at over 140 percent of its "usual" brightness, according to the Twitter account Betelgeuse Status, which tracks its behavior.

What happens to Earth if Betelgeuse explodes?

Both the "great dimming" and the subsequent increase in brightness have fueled discussions about the star's potential explosive demise. But is there any concrete evidence supporting this hypothesis? And significantly, how would such an explosion impact Earth?