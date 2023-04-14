We now have a better image of black hole M87, thanks to machine learning

A surprisingly narrow outer ring

The latest image has been generated by a new machine-learning technique known as PRIMO, which used the same data set of 2019. The new portrait reveals a clearer thin halo of yellow gas, giving it a bit more structure visually. But it is still a blurry image.

PRIMO (principal-component interferometric modeling) was developed by members of the EHT, who also published their research paper in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. PRIMO allowed the researchers to recover high-fidelity images of the black hole in the presence of sparse coverage.

The new image not only illustrates the full extent of the black hole’s central dark region but will also help in the accurate measurement of its width and diameter.

The width, as can be seen in the new image, is almost half of how it looked in the old image.

In a statement published Thursday, it was revealed that the EHT collaboration back in 2017 used a wide network of seven different radio telescopes at various locations in the world. This was done to create an Earth-sized virtual telescope which could help them in observing the spherical outer boundary of the black hole.

Though the virtual telescope was remarkable in that it allowed the researchers to see the finer details of the black hole, it lacked the capability and the power of an actual earth-sized telescope. PRIMO helped in filling those gaps.