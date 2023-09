As the world grapples with the relentless rise in global temperatures, the frozen landscapes of Antarctica are confronting profound challenges.

Now, a new study published in the Journal of Glaciology has revealed a surprising twist in the tale of these icy giants that fringe the Antarctic ice sheet—a twist that could significantly impact our predictions about rising sea levels.

This first-of-its-kind study delved into the depths of Antarctica's ice shelves, uncovering that previous assessments might have painted a thicker picture than reality.

Antarctica's ice: a thinner reality

"Because the Antarctic ice sheet is so big, a 1% [percent] misestimation in how fast it's melting could mean inches or feet of sea level rise that we're not accounting for," said Allison Chartrand, lead author of the study and recent doctoral graduate of the Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center in a press release.