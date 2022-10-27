Researchers have confirmed biblical conflicts using Earth's magnetic field

The study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) reconstructed changes in the magnetic field of the Earth as recorded in 21 destruction layers in 17 archeological sites throughout Israel, constructing a variation curve of field intensity over time that can be used as a scientific dating tool.

The study's findings indicate, for example, that the army of Hazael, King of Aram-Damascus, first mentioned in the Book of Kings, was responsible for the destruction of several cities, including Tel Rehov, Tel Zayit, and Horvat Tevet, in addition to Gath of the Philistines, whose destruction is noted in the Hebrew Bible.

At the same time, the study refutes the prevailing theory that Hazael was the conqueror who destroyed Tel Beth-Shean.

Tools for archaeological dating

To understand the mechanism of Earth's magnetic field, geophysicists track changes in the field that occurred throughout history. They analyze archaeological findings such as pottery sherds, bricks, roof tiles, and furnaces.

These archeological materials contain tiny ferromagnetic particles that behave like tiny compass needles when heated to high temperatures, such as in a pottery kiln or a destructive fire. They align with the Earth's magnetic field and become magnetized based on the direction and intensity of the field at the time. This data is similar to a fingerprint and is unique to the date it was recorded.