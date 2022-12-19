Bill Gates-backed nuclear reactor delayed by at least 2 years, thanks to reliance on Russia

"The only commercial source of HALEU fuel"

The CEO of TerraPower, Chris Levesque, announced in a newsletter distributed on Wednesday (Dec .14) to subscribers, "TerraPower submitted a plan to meet this timeline, which assumed the use of HALEU (high-assay low-enriched uranium) from Russia for our first core load."

"However, in February 2022, Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused the only commercial source of HALEU fuel to no longer be a viable part of the supply chain."

Levesque revealed that in the ten months following the invasion, TerraPower, the Department of Energy (DOE), project stakeholders, and allies in Congress had vigorously investigated potential other sources for HALEU.

However, it has now become apparent that domestic and affiliated HALEU manufacturing options won't achieve commercial capacity in time to satisfy Natrium's 2028 in-service date.

Delayed by a minimum of two years

"Given the lack of fuel availability now, and that there has been no construction started on new fuel enrichment facilities, TerraPower is anticipating a minimum of a two-year delay to being able to bring the Natrium reactor into operation," he said.

Significantly, the advanced nuclear reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, which is known to be far more enriched than that used in conventional nuclear reactors- up to 20 percent more. Nuclear energy supporters also believe that the technology produces less nuclear waste.

The existing fleet of nuclear reactors in the United States runs uranium-235 fuel enriched up to only 5 percent. Therefore it was concluded that the country lacked "the enrichment capacity to supply commercial amounts of HALEU fuel" to Terrapower.