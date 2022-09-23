Biohybrid microrobots could be prescribed to you one day
Biohybrid microrobots, or 'biobots,' have been theorized and predicted for decades in science fiction (SF) pages. One Oscar-winning depiction being the miniaturized atomic sub in the 1966 film, Fantastic Voyage. Set in the year 1995, the adventure involves humans, who are reduced to a microscale size and go on a mission to destroy a blood clot in the brain of a dying scientist. If you've watched the movie, you'd know that problems arise almost as soon as the small crew arrives in the bloodstream.