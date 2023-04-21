Study: Stress increases biological age but worry not, it may be reversed

Biological aging is a process that causes a gradual decline in physiological functions. It has traditionally been assumed to include increased damage and loss of function to various organs and systems, leading to an increase in mortality. However, our understanding of biological aging is being called into question.

According to a new study, the biological age in mice and humans rapidly increases when exposed to various forms of stress. The study published in Cell Metabolism also hints at the possibility of age reversal once recovered. This new link between stress and biological aging can have significant ramifications for treatments in the future.

Biological vs. chronological age

Biological age refers to a person's age as determined by their physical and physiological state, including factors such as changes in gene expression patterns and the accumulation of damage to cells and tissues. Biological age is affected by many factors, such as diseases, lifestyle, and environment.

Chronological age, on the other hand, is simply an individual's age as measured by the passage of time since their birth. There is no connection between the biological and chronological age of the person. A person's biological age may be more or less than their chronological age.