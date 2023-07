The ancient marine predator Anomalocaris canadensis, known for its large size during the Cambrian era, was weaker than previously believed, according to new research published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B on July 4.

Scientists conducted biomechanical studies on A. canadensis, "legs," resembling arachnids— think spiders and scorpions. Their findings indicate that the sea monster was more of a 'softy,' preferring to chase soft prey in open water. This challenges the common notion of it pursuing hard-shelled creatures on the ocean floor.

Was Anomalocaris the first predator on Earth?

Discovered in the late 1800s, Anomalocaris canadensis, or "weird shrimp from Canada," had flaps for swimming, large compound eyes, and grasping appendages to catch prey. It's among the largest animals of the Cambrian era and considered an early apex predator. However, others have been found in older Cambrian rocks.